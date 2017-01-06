“The Big Bang Theory” came back Thursday night to some of the bigger numbers it’s seen in a while. In the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, “Big Bang” drew a 3.6 rating in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings, and 16.66 million viewers. While that demo rating is slightly lower than the season’s premiere (a 3.8), Thursday’s episode brought in a little more than 800,000 more total viewers. The bigger “Bang” lifted much of the rest of the night: “The Great Indoors” came in with a 1.9 and 9.67 million viewers. “Mom” drew a 1.7 and 8.46 million; “Life in Pieces” drew a 1.4 and 6.71 million. “Pure Genius,” however, appears to have plateaued at a 0.8 and 5.32 million viewers.

ABC came in second with an episode of “The Great American Baking Show,” which drew a 1.0 and 5.02 million viewers, and a two-hour special. “Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers” pulled in a healthy 1.6 in the demo and 7.02 million viewers.

Fox offered up a double helping of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Hour one drew a 1.2 in the demo and 3.68 million viewers. Hour two dipped slightly, with a 1.1 in the demo and 3.46 million viewers.

NBC’s Thursday comedy troubles haven’t quite abated. “Superstore” and “The Good Place” returned after a nearly two-month hiatus: “Superstore” brought in a 1.2 in the demo and 4.46 million viewers, while “The Good Place” saw a low with a 1.0 and 3.55 million viewers. “Chicago Med” drew a 1.2 and 6.22 million viewers, with “The Blacklist” following with a 1.0 and 5.18 million.

The CW was in repeats.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make to advertisers.