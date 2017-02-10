Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” has returned to remind us all that there is still joy in the world, and it comes from watching tiny cheflets make delicious-looking dishes for Gordon Ramsay. It also drew a very solid 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 4.21 million viewers for its Season 5 premiere Thursday night, an improvement on the slot for the network. “My Kitchen Rules” followed with a 0.9 in the demo and 2.54 million viewers.

ABC’s Shondaland lineup won the night as a whole, as is its wont. “Grey’s Anatomy” ticked down a bit from last week, but nevertheless stayed within its now-usual range with a 2.1 in the demo and 8.43 million viewers. “Scandal” also dipped slightly to a 1.6 in the demo and 6.24 million viewers, but “How to Get Away With Murder” stayed steady with a 1.3 and 4.92 million viewers.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” drew the biggest crowd in the demo and total viewers, as is its wont, with a 3.0 in the demo and 14.18 million viewers, down just a tick. “The Great Indoors” resumed its post-“Bang” slot with a 1.6 and 7.87 million viewers. “Mom” held onto that demo with a 1.6 and 7.71 million viewers. “Life in Pieces” held steady from last week with a 1.3 and 6.29 million viewers. “Training Day” sunk below its premiere with a 0.8 in the demo and just 4.42 million viewers.

On NBC, “Superstore” drew a 1.1 in the demo and 3.76 million viewers; “Powerless” dipped to a 0.9 and 2.8 million viewers in its second week. “Chicago Med” brought in a 1.2 and 6.04 million viewers. “The Blacklist” notched a 0.9 in the demo and 4.87 million viewers.

“Supernatural” led off on The CW with a 0.6 in the demo and 1.71 million viewers. “Riverdale” held steady with a 0.4 and 1.22 million viewers.

As a reminder, most of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of these gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.