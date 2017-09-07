TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Hits Season High in Total Viewers

“Marlon” continued its solid Season 1 ratings on Wednesday night for NBC, with the series hitting a new total viewers high, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The 9 p.m. episode of “Marlon” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers. That beats the previous high in total viewers set by the series premiere (5.3 million), and matches the key demo high also set by the series premiere. The 9:30 episode of “Marlon” drew a 1.0 and 3.7 million viewers, up in both measures from the 9:30 episode last week.

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.1, 11.7 million) was even and was the most-watched and top-rated show of the night. After “Marlon,” “Hollywood Game Night” (0.7, 2.8 million) was down significantly in both measures.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.3 million) and “Salvation” (0.5, 3.5 million) were both even.

On Fox, the episode of “MasterChef” at 8 (1.1, 3.6 million) was even with last week’s episode in the same timeslot. The episode at 9 (1.3, 4 million) was up slightly in total viewers compared to last week.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.3 and 6.4 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.2 but third in total viewers with 3.8 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.9 but second in total viewers with 4.3 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 2.5 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 774,000 viewers.