TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Holds Steady in Week 2

NBC’s freshman comedy series “Marlon” was stable in its second week on the network, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30, the first episode averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million total viewers. That is approximately even with the series premiere last week, which drew a 1.3 and 5.3 million viewers. The 9:30 episode this week averaged a 1.0 and 3.8 million viewers, also approximately even with the second episode last week (1.0, 4 million).

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.0, 10.5 million) was again the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.7, 6.1 million) dipped slightly in the key demo, while “Salvation” (0.5, 3.1 million) improved in that measure at 9.

Fox aired back-to-back episodes of “MasterChef” at 8 (1.0, 3.2 million) at 9 (1.1, 3.6 million).

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.2 and 6 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 3.4 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.9 but second in total viewers with 4.1 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.