After a delay in the overnight ratings from Sunday night due to “technical difficulties” at Nielsen, CBS political drama “Madam Secretary” fell to a new series low in both key measures according to fast national numbers.

The series, currently in its third season, pulled in a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers, airing at 10 p.m. instead of its usual 9 p.m. time slot due to an overrun of the network’s coverage of The Masters Tournament. That is a drop of approximately 36% in the key demo and 25% in total viewers compared to the last original episode, which aired two weeks ago. “60 Minutes” (1.5, 11.1 million) led off the night for CBS at 8 and was the top-rated broadcast show of the night. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (1.1, 9.2 million) followed at 9.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” (1.1, 8.6 million), “Chicago Justice” (0.9, 5.5 million), and “Shades of Blue” (0.7, 4 million) were all steady compared to last week.

A new episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.7, 4.6 million) was down in the demo compared to its last new episode on ABC, while “Once Upon a Time” (0.7, 2.6 million) was even. “Match Game” (0.7, 3 million) was up in significantly both measures. “American Crime” (0.4, 1.7 million) was steady.

Fox aired only repeats.

For the night, CBS finished number one with a 1.5 and 10.5 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.9 and 5.6 million. ABC and Fox tied for third in the demo with both networks averaging a 0.6 while ABC was ahead in viewers with 3 million to Fox’s 1.5 million.