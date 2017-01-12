With no major interruptions to the broadcast schedule, Wednesday returned to its usual form in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings. ABC took the crown in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, and CBS won in total viewers, with an average audience of 6.65 million through the night.

ABC’s comedies held pretty much even from last week. “The Goldbergs” came in at a 1.9 and 6.9 million viewers. “Speechless” drew a 1.7 and 5.9 million. “Modern Family” brought in a 2.3 and 7.57 million. “Black-ish” notched a 1.7 and 5.75 million viewers. “Match Game” pulled in a 1.1 and 4.24 million viewers.

Fox has settled into an “Empire”-less groove. “Lethal Weapon” continues to hold up well, with a 1.4 in the demo and 6.42 million viewers. “Star” brought in a 1.4 and 4.3 million viewers.

NBC’s “Blindspot” dipped a tick to a 1.0 and 5.09 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” came in with a 1.4 and 6.1 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” capped off the night with a 1.5 and 6.55 million viewers.

CBS started off with an “Undercover Boss” that brought in a 1.1 in the demo and 6.11 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” built on that to a 1.4 and 7.53 million viewers. “Code Black” dipped to a 0.9 and 6.3 million viewers.

An “Arrow” repeat on The CW once again led into “Frequency,” which stayed low with a 0.2 in the demo and 753,000 viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.