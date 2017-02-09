The 400th episode of “Law & Order: SVU” had a decent draw Wednesday night for NBC. The milestone pulled in a 1.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 6.84 million viewers, up from previous weeks. Leading into “SVU,” “Blindspot” notched a 0.9 in the demo and 4.6 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” drew a 1.3 in the demo and 6.29 million viewers.

ABC was the night’s winner in the demo, though, thanks to its solidly performing comedies. “The Goldbergs” kicked off the night with a 1.7 in the demo and 6.11 million viewers. “Speechless” drew a 1.6 and 5.45 million. “Modern Family” brought in a 2.2 and 7.24 million viewers. “Black-ish” brought in a 1.6 and 5.39 million. “Match Game” came in with a 1.0 and 3.57 million viewers.

Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” and “Star” both matched in the demo with a 1.3 rating, though “Lethal Weapon” proved the bigger total viewer draw with 6.24 million to its lead-out’s 4.21 million.

CBS’ “Hunted” drew a 1.2 in the demo and 5.34 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” followed with a 1.2 and 6.7 million viewers. The season finale of “Code Black” brought in a 0.9 and 5.99 million viewers on the whole.

On The CW, “Arrow” held steady with a 0.6 in the demo and 1.61 million viewers. “The 100” was also stable after its somewhat soft premiere with a 0.4 in the demo and 1.03 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings networks guarantee advertisers.