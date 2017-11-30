TV Ratings: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Hits Season Highs

“Law & Order: SVU” hit season highs in both key ratings measures on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “Law & Order: SVU” drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.1 million viewers. Not only is that the show’s best ratings in its current 19th season, it is also it’s most watched episode since September of last year. It was up by approximately 36 percent in the demo and 42 percent in total viewers compared to last week.

Earlier on NBC, the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special drew a 1.7 and 9 million viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night. After “SVU,” “Chicago PD” (1.3, 6.9 million) was even.

On CBS, a two-hour episode of “Survivor” (1.8, 8.2 million) was up significantly in both measures from last week. At 10, the special “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” drew a 1.1 and 5.4 million viewers.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.4, 5.6 million), “Speechless” (1.1, 4.2 million), and “Modern Family” (1.6, 6.1 million) were even. “American Housewife” (1.0, 4.5 million) and “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 4 million) were down in the demo.

On Fox, “Empire” (1.6, 5.1 million) was down in both measures. “Star” (1.2, 3.7 million) was even.

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.5, 1.4 million) was even, while “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.7 million) was up in the demo.

CBS won the night in the demo with a 1.6 but finished second in total viewers with 7.3 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.5 but first in total viewers with 7.7 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 1.4 but fourth in total viewers with 4.4 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 1.1 but third in total viewers with 4.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.