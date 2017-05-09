TV Ratings: CBS Settles for Third Place Monday With Three Comedy Finales

CBS aired the season finales for three of its freshman comedies on Monday night, though none of the shows saw enough lift to get the network beyond third place among the Big Four.

“Kevin Can Wait” drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million total viewers. “Superior Donuts” pulled in a 0.9 and 4.9 million viewers. “The Great Indoors” closed out with a 0.7 and 4 million viewers. The first two series remained even with their previous airings. They both have also already been renewed for second seasons, while “The Great Indoors” saw a decline in the key demo from last week. That does not bode well for the show, which also saw a noticeable decline in its ratings when it was moved to Mondays from the choice post-“Big Bang Theory” Thursday time slot last week.

After “Kevin Can Wait,” the penultimate episode for Season 1 of “Man With a Plan” (0.9, 5.1 million) ticked down in the demo. After “Superior Donuts” and “The Great Indoors,” “Scorpion” (1.1, 7.3 million) was steady at 10 p.m.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.9, 9.1 million) remained the top broadcast show of the night. A special episode of freshman game show “The Wall” (1.1, 4.8 million) was down in both measures from its last airing back in February.

For ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” (1.5, 9.9 million) was the top show of the night in total viewers. “Quantico” (0.6, 2.9 million) was even at 10 p.m.

“Gotham” (0.9, 2.9 million) was steady on Fox, while “Lucifer” (0.9, 3.3 million) ticked down in the demo.

“Supergirl” (0.6, 1.9 million) saw a sizable lift in the demo this week on The CW, and “Jane the Virgin” (0.3, 980,000) rose in both measures.

NBC finished first for the night with a 1.6 and 7.7 million viewers overall. ABC came in second with a 1.2 and 7.5 million. CBS was third with a 1.0 and 5.7 million. Fox landed in fourth with a 0.9 and 3.1 million. The CW closed out with a 0.5 and 1.4 million.