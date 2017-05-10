TV Ratings: ‘Imaginary Mary’ Sees Its Biggest Lift to Date

“Imaginary Mary” was up in both key measures on Tuesday night, with the freshman ABC comedy experiencing its biggest lift since it premiered back in March.

The Jenna Elfman-Rachel Dratch series posted a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers, airing at 9:30 p.m. That is an increase of 29% in the demo compared to last week and a 12% increase in total viewers. All but one other episode of the series have seen a drop in both measures week-to-week. The show is currently averaging a 0.9 rating and 3.4 million viewers per episode.

Earlier on ABC, “The Middle” (1.2, 5 million), “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.3 million), and “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.0, 3.4 million) were all even, as was “Agents of SHIELD” (0.7, 2.2 million) at 10.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.6, 8.5 million) again was the top-rated show of the night. “Great News” was even in its 9 p.m. episode (0.8, 3.5 million) compared to the same time slot last week, and ticked up slightly from last week in its 9:30 episode (0.7, 2.8 million). “Chicago Fire” (1.2, 5.8 million) was steady.

For CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 13 million), “Bull” (1.2, 10.9 million), and “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 8.9 million) were all even.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” aired back-to-back at 8 (0.6, 1.8 million) and 8:30 (0.6, 1.5 million). “Prison Break” (0.9, 2.4 million) was even at 9.

On The CW, “The Flash” (1.0, 2.6 million) was even, while “iZombie” (0.4, 1.1 million) was up in both measures.

NBC and CBS tied for first in the demo with a 1.2, but CBS was ahead in total viewers with 10.9 million to NBC’s 5.8 million. ABC finished third with a 0.9 and 3.3 million viewers. Fox and The CW tied for fourth in the demo with a 0.7, but Fox was ahead in viewers with 2 million to The CW’s 1.8 million.