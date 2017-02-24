As much as broadcast networks say that Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings are no longer of any real concern to them, there’s no denying that most midseason dramas have gotten off to a rocky start by that metric. “The Blacklist: Redemption,” the spinoff of James Spader-led “The Blacklist,” became the latest data point in that trend Thursday night. Coming out of its progenitor, “Redemption” notched a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and drew an average audience of 4.2 million viewers.

On the plus side for NBC, that was just one-tenth off in the demo from “The Blacklist,” which brought in a 0.9 and an audience of 4.92 million. Thursday comedies “Superstore” and “Powerless” inched down slightly from last week. “Superstore” notched a 1.1 and 3.54 million viewers, while “Powerless” drew a 0.7 and 2.3 million.

ABC cruised to its customary Shonda Rhimes-fueled victory. “Grey’s Anatomy” delivered a 2.0 in the demo and 7.61 million viewers, while the two-hour season finale of “How to Get Away With Murder” ticked up a bit to a 1.5 in the demo and 4.95 million viewers.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” avoided a low with a 2.8 in the demo and 13.22 million viewers. “The Great Indoors” dipped a tick to a 1.5 in the demo and 7.45 million viewers. “Mom” brought in a 1.4 and 7.51 million viewers. “Life in Pieces” dipped to a 1.2 in the demo and 5.97 million viewers. “Training Day,” after a not-great start last week, stayed steady with a 0.7 and 3.67 million viewers.

Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” continues to be a bright spot in just about every sense of the phrase, with a solid 1.2 in the demo (up a tick) and 3.82 million viewers. “My Kitchen Rules” is less bright, with a steady, low 0.7 and 2.2 million viewers.

The CW’s “Supernatural” dipped slightly to a 0.6 in the demo and 1.62 million viewers, as did “Riverdale,” to a 0.3 and 965,000 viewers. (“Riverdale” is one of the rare shows whose 18-34 rating matches its 18-49 demo rating.)

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.