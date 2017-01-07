Friday night saw the return of “Grimm” for its final season and the premiere of the long-delayed “Emerald City” on NBC, as well as the season premiere of Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” but ABC won the night in the demo, and CBS earned the crown in total viewers.

“Grimm” brought in a 0.9 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 4.46 million viewers, down a couple tenths from its Season 5 premiere but right on the money from the Season 5 finale last May. “Emerald City” built on that, with a 1.1 in the demo and 4.7 million viewers.

“Sleepy Hollow” brought in a 0.6 in the demo and 2.21 million viewers for its Season 4 premiere. That’s down about 33% in the demo from its Friday premiere halfway through last season, and 40% from its Season 3 premiere, though it’s right around the Season 3 finale (0.7 demo, 2.96 million viewers). “Rosewood,” in its new Friday slot, brought in a 0.6 as well, and 3.05 million viewers.

Night-winner ABC had a strong return from hiatus for “Last Man Standing,” with a 1.5 in the demo and 7.71 million viewers. “Dr. Ken” also returned up from its last outing, with a 1.1 and 5.53 million viewers. “Shark Tank” was up as well, with a 1.4 and 5.88 million viewers, and a Scientology-focused “20/20” also spiked 75% above its last new installment with a 1.4 in the demo and 6.37 million viewers.

CBS’ Friday lineup also returned stronger than the end of 2016. “MacGyver” pulled in a 1.3 in the demo and 8.48 million viewers. “Hawaii Five-0” also pulled in a 1.3, and 10.02 million viewers. “Blue Bloods” beat them all with a 1.4 and 10.71 million viewers.

The CW’s Friday didn’t see any relief in the new year. Its double helping of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” drew a 0.2 in the demo and 618,000 viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.