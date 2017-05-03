TV Ratings: ‘Great News’ Posts Big Losses in Week 2

NBC freshman comedy “Great News” saw a significant drop in both key measures in its second week on the air.

According to Nielsen overnight data, the episode airing at 9 p.m. this week drew a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.7 million viewers, while the 9:30 episode dropped to a 0.6 and 2.6 million viewers. That is down in both measures from its premiere last week. Also airing two episodes back-to-back, the first episode of the series drew a 1.2 and 5.1 million viewers, while the second managed a 1.0 and 4.1 million.

It is not uncommon for a show to dip following its premiere, but the new series has already shed approximately 50% of its live viewership between episodes one and four. To be fair, it faced stiffer competition this week, with “Bull” and “Fresh Off the Boat” returning to originals.

“The Voice” (1.6, 8.7 million) led into “Great News” and was the top-rated show of the night in the demo. “Chicago Fire” (1.2, 5.9 million) dipped slightly in total viewers at 10 p.m.

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 12.5 million) was the top show of the night in total viewers. “Bull” (1.2, 10.6 million) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 8.6 million) followed.

“The Middle” (1.1, 5 million) dipped in the demo on ABC, while “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.4 million) was even. “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.0, 3.3 million) ticked down in the demo, as did “Imaginary Mary” (0.7, 2.7 million). “Agents of SHIELD” (0.7, 2.2 million) closed out even.

For Fox, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.6, 1.7 million) slipped in the demo, while the season finale of “The Mick” (0.7, 1.9 million) was down in both measures. “Prison Break” (0.9, 2.4 million) was even in the demo but dipped in total viewers.

On The CW, “The Flash” (1.0, 2.6 million) and “iZombie” (0.3, 980,000) were even.

NBC and CBS tied for first place in the demo for the night with a 1.2. CBS pulled ahead in total viewers with 10.6 million to NBC’s 5.9 million. ABC finished third overall with a 0.9 and 3.3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.6 and 1.8 million.

