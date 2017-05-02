TV Ratings: ‘Great Indoors’ Takes Big Hit in Monday Move

“The Great Indoors” suffered a significant drop off in the overnight ratings in a special airing on Monday night.

According to Nielsen data, the Joel McHale-led sitcom pulled in a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers airing at 9:30 p.m.. Compared to the new episode that aired last Thursday (1.2, 6.4 million), that is a 33% drop in the demo and approximately 36% in total viewers.

This is not the first time CBS has tested moving the freshman series from its normal Thursday post-“Big Bang Theory” timeslot. Back in March, the series also saw a major drop in the ratings when it was moved to a special Monday airing, which is not wholly unexpected without a “Big Bang” lead in. However, “The Great Indoors” was the only CBS freshman series not to be included in the massive crop of renewals the network handed out in March.

“The Voice” (1.8, 8.8 million) held strong for NBC, while the season finale of “Taken” (0.8, 4.5 million) was steady.

“Dancing with the Stars” (1.6, 10.1 million) was also steady on ABC. “Quantico” (0.6, 2.9 million) ticked up in both measures.

“Kevin Can Wait” (1.2, 6.2 million) was even on CBS, while “Man with a Plan” (0.9, 5.3 million) dipped in the demo. “Superior Donuts” (0.9, 5.2 million) was even, followed by “The Great Indoors.” “Scorpion” (1.0, 6.9) was even at 10.

On Fox, “Gotham” (1.0, 2.9 million) was even, while the spring premiere of “Lucifer” (1.0, 3.4 million) was down significantly in both measures from its last new episode in January.

For The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.7 million) was even, while “Jane the Virgin” (0.2, 810,000) dipped in the demo.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.4 but finished second in total viewers with 7.4 million. ABC finished second in the demo with a 1.2 and first in total viewers with 7.7 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 1.0, but CBS finished third in total viewers with 5.8 million to Fox’s 3.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.