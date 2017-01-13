Thursday evening has settled back into its nadir, thanks in part to “The Big Bang Theory” being a repeat. CBS still won the night in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

Out of that “Big Bang” repeat, “The Great Indoors” fell to a 1.4 in the demo and 7.25 million viewers. “Mom” won its slot with a 1.3 and 7.33 million viewers. “Life in Pieces” drew a 1.2 and 5.93 million. “Pure Genius” drew a 0.9 and 5.2 million viewers.

NBC’s comedies performed in their normal range. “Superstore” brought in a 1.2 in the demo and 4.31 million viewers. “The Good Place” came in with a 1.1 and 3.63 million. “Chicago Med” drew a 1.2 and 6.75 million viewers. “The Blacklist” brought in a 1.0 in the demo and 5.28 million viewers.

ABC had the season finale of “The Great American Baking show,” which drew a 1.0 in the demo and 5.14 million viewers, followed by the two-hour special “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America,” which brought in a 1.0 in the demo and 5.32 million viewers.

Fox had a new “Hell’s Kitchen,” which brought in a 1.2 and 3.9 million viewers. The premiere of reality series “My Kitchen Rules” notched a 0.9 and 2.57 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those ratings gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.