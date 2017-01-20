The night before the swearing in of Donald Trump as President of the United States was a quiet one, ratings-wise.

“The Big Bang Theory” came back after a week off, boosting CBS to a win. “Bang” pulled in a 3.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 15.05 million viewers and lifted most of the other comedies. “The Great Indoors” followed with a 1.7 in the demo and 8.1 million viewers. “Mom” tied its lead-in in the demo and topped it in total viewers, with 8.51 million. “Life in Pieces” ticked up to a 1.5 and 6.91 million viewers. “Pure Genius” stayed roughly the same with a 0.8 and 5.31 million viewers.

Fox had its double helping of cooking-related shows. “Hell’s Kitchen” brought in a 1.3 in the demo and 3.91 million viewers. “My Kitchen Rules” brought in a 0.9 and 2.47 million viewers.

NBC’s “The Good Place” finished its first season with two episodes that together averaged a 1.1 in the demo and 3.88 million viewers, around the same as the last few weeks. “Chicago Med” followed up with a 1.2 and 6.3 million viewers. “The Blacklist” came in with a 1.0 and 4.95 million viewers.

ABC was in repeats until 10 p.m., when it ran a “20/20” inauguration special that drew a 0.9 in the demo and 4.87 million viewers.

The CW was in repeats.

As a reminder, many of these scripted series will see lifts of 50% or more when viewing within three or seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.