Viewership of NBC’s Golden Globe Awards telecast appears to have inched up from the 2016 edition, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

In the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households, the 8-11 p.m. ET live telecast delivered a 13.3 household rating/21 share, per NBC. That’s up 2% from last year and 6% from 2015, but down from the 14.0 rating the show garnered in 2014.

Most awards shows are seeing declines of late, and the Globes isn’t immune. Last year, the Golden Globes telecast ended up pulling in 18.5 million viewers, down from 19.3 million the previous year. Unlike last year, Fox’s NFC wildcard game was a beatdown of the Giants by the Packers that ended more or less around the time the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show began.

“La La Land” and “Moonlight” won big on the film side of things. Big winners on the night on the TV side included “The Night Manager,” “Atlanta,” and “The Crown,” though perennially popular HBO was shut out.

More detailed national ratings on the kudocast will be available later today.