TV Ratings: Fox Tops Demo on Wednesday With Gordon Ramsay Block

THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY:

Fox’s block of Gordon Ramsay programming helped carry the network to a win in the key demo on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

At 8 p.m., “MasterChef” rose in both measures from last week to draw a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers, putting it in a tie for top-rated show of the night. At 9 p.m., “The F Word” averaged a 0.8 and 2.4 million viewers, up in the demo from last week.

On NBC, “Little Big Shots” (1.1, 7.2 million) was the most-watched show of the night. A new episode of “The Carmichael Show” (0.8, 3.8 million) ticked up in the demo.

CBS, ABC, and The CW aired only repeats.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 0.9 but finished third in total viewers with 3 million viewers. NBC finished second overall with a 0.7 and 4.068 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6, but CBS finished first in viewers with 4.075 million. ABC was fourth in viewers with 2.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

