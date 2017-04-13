“Empire” ticked up in both key measures this week, with the Fox show bouncing back from last week’s series low.

The music industry drama averaged a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, up from a 2.2 and 6.4 million last week. It was again the top-rated show of the night, as well as one of the few new broadcast programs to air.

Earlier on Fox, a new episode of “Shots Fired” (0.9, 3.6 million) was even with last week.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.2 million) was steady with last week, though the episode was not without controversy after a contestant was outed as transgender. A new episode of “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” (0.9, 5.9 million) was up in both measures from last week airing at 9, but a subsequent episode at 10 (0.8, 5 million) dipped from the earlier episode.

ABC aired mostly repeats, except for a new episode of “Designated Survivor” (1.1, 5.3 million), which ticked up from last week.

NBC and The CW aired only repeats.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.6 but finished second in total viewers with 5.1 million. CBS finished second in the demo with a 1.1 but came in first in total viewers with 6.4 million. ABC came in third with a 1.0 and 4.3 million. NBC averaged a 0.8 and 4.1 million for fourth place. The CW rounded out with a 0.2 and 814,000.