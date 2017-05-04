TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Dips Again, ‘Survivor’ Ties as Wednesday’s Top Show

Facing competition from the NBA playoffs, “Empire” fell to another all-time low.
The Fox drama drew a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo Wednesday night, down 14% from last week — when the show hit, what was, at the time, a series-low 2.1. In the first half of the 9 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Modern Family” came within spitting distance of “Empire,” drawing a 1.6. Miniseries “Shots Fired” was even with last week at 8 p.m. for Fox with a 0.8. “Empire” averaged 5.6 million viewers, while “Shot’s Fired” drew 3.1 million. Fox averaged a 1.3 ratings and 5 share in the demo.
CBS won the night with a 1.4 rating and 6 share — only the second time that another network has led 18-49 ratings on a night when Fox aired an original “Empire.” (NBC beat Fox Dec. 7 with its broadcast of “Hairspray Live!”) “Survivor” at 8 p.m. tied “Empire” as the night’s top show in the demo with a 1.8. The long-running reality competition was the top show in total viewers with 8.11 million. “Criminal Minds” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” were up one tenth in the demo at 1.4 and 7.2 million viewers, and 0.9 and 5 million viewers, respectively.
“Modern Family” drew 5.5 million viewers. “The Goldbergs” (1.4, 5.2 million) and “Speechless” (1.2, 4.4 million) led off the night even with last week in 18-49. “Black-ish” was even at 9:30 p.m. with a 1.2 in the demo and 4.2 million viewers. “Designated Survivor” was down two tenths at 0.9 and drew 5 million viewers. ABC was third with a 1.2/5 followed by NBC at 1.0/4 and the CW at 0.5/2.
For NBC, “Blindspot” was even at 0.9 and drew 4.2 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.0, 5 million) and “Chicago PD” (1.1, 6 million) were both down one tenth.
On the CW, “Arrow” was even at 0.5. “The 100” dropped one tenth to 0.3.
Survivor is the show to watch. Jungle, ocean, beach, palm trees and a few loose nuts–what’s not to enjoy here? Even Jeff’s narration telling us what’s happening while encouraging contestants can’t be beat. Even by those copycat shows who don’t even come close. Here this FOX? I mean does she really know what;s going on? Doubtful. But Jeff is the show Survivor and makes it all worthwhile.