“Empire” hit a new series low in live-plus-same-day ratings on Wednesday night for Fox, while the network’s event series “Shots Fired” remained steady from last week.

According to Nielsen data, “Empire” pulled in a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers, which represents approximately a 10% dip in the demo from last week and 9% in total viewers. Despite the fact it was a low for the series, it was still the top-rated show in the key demo for the night. The show also sees significant lifts in delayed viewing. “Shots Fired” (0.9, 3.6 million) preceded it at 8 p.m.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.3 million) led things off, followed by “Criminal Minds” (1.2, 7 million). “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” (0.8, 4.7 million) followed and was down in the demo from last week.

For NBC, both “Blindspot” (0.9, 4.3 million) and “Law & Order: SVU” (1.1, 4.9 million) were steady from last week, while “Chicago PD” (1.3, 6.4 million) ticked up in the demo.

“The Goldbergs” (1.5, 5.6 million) was down on ABC, while “Speechless” (1.3, 4.8 million) held steady from its last new episode on March 15. “Modern Family” (1.8, 6.2) was down in the demo, as was “Black-ish” (1.3, 4.6 million). “Designated Survivor” (1.1, 5.2 million) closed out steady for the network.

The CW aired only repeats.

Fox carried the night in the demo with a 1.6, but fell to fourth in total viewers with 5 million. ABC took second with a 1.4 and 5.25 million viewers. CBS came in third in the demo with a 1.2, but was first in total viewers with 6.7 million. NBC rounded out at fourth place with a 1.1 and 5.21 million viewers. The CW clocked in a 0.3 and 962,000 viewers.