TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Bounces Back From Series Low

“Empire” saw a solid bounce in the overnight ratings for Wednesday, rebounding from last week’s series low.

Fox’s hit music industry drama clocked in with a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers. That is a bump of over 10% in both key measures versus last week, which drew a 1.9 and 5.6 million viewers. The show is currently in its third season and is averaging a 2.8 and 7.8 million viewers per episode.

Earlier in the night on Fox, a new episode of “Shots Fired” (0.8, 3.1 million) was even with last week.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.2 million) was the most-watched show of the night. “Criminal Minds” (1.5, 8 million) was even, while “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” (0.8, 4.9 million) dipped in the demo.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.3, 5.2 million) and “Speechless” (1.0 4.3 million) saw a dip in the demo. “Modern Family” (1.5, 5.6 million) was even, while the season finale of “Black-ish” (1.3, 4.7 million) was up in both measures. “Designated Survivor” (1.0, 4.9 million) was even.

“Blindspot” (0.8, 3.9 million), “Law and Order: SVU” (1.1, 4.8 million), and “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.1 million) were all even on NBC.

“Arrow” (0.6, 1.6 million) saw a significant jump in both measures on The CW, while “The 100” (0.3, 870,000) was even.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished fourth in total viewers with 4.7 million. CBS came in second in the demo with a 1.4 but first in total viewers with 7 million. ABC finished third in the demo with a 1.2 but second in total viewers with 4.96 million. NBC finished fourth in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 4.93 million. The CW finished with a 0.4 and 1.3 million.