Fox’s “Empire” was the top broadcast dog on Wednesday night, despite falling to a 2.4 in the 18-49 demographic, with an average audience of 6.8 million viewers. Leading into “Empire,” “Shots Fired” slipped to a 1.0 in the demo and 3.69 million viewers on the whole, though it managed to stay ahead of NBC’s “Blindspot.”

ABC bowed new comedy “Imaginary Mary” behind “The Goldbergs.” While “The Goldbergs” pulled in a 1.7 in the demo and 6.01 million viewers, “Mary” notched a 1.4 in the demo for its premiere, and 5.37 million viewers — well below the 2.0 premiere rating delivered by previous slot occupant “Speechless” in the fall. (“Speechless” premiered behind “The Goldbergs” season opener, which also drew a 2.0 demo rating). “Modern Family” ticked up from its last new outing to a 2.0 demo rating and 6.68 million viewers. “Black-ish” brought in a 1.5 and 4.95 million viewers. “Designated Survivor” weighed in with a 1.1 and 5.12 million viewers.

On CBS, “Survivor” brought in a steady 1.7 in the demo and 8.13 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” drew a 1.2 in the demo and 6.9 million viewers. “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” ticked up slightly to a 0.9 and 5.07 million viewers.

For NBC, “Blindspot” led off with a slightly up 0.9 in the demo and 4.3 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” pulled in a 1.1 and 4.88 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” drew a 1.1 and 5.97 million viewers.

The CW’s “Arrow” came in with a 0.5 in the demo and 1.59 million viewers. “The 100” stayed at a 0.3 in the demo and 969,000 viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.