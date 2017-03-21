“Dancing With the Stars” high-kicked its way back onto TV Monday night, and though it didn’t manage to top NBC’s “The Voice” in the 18-49 demographic, the Season 24 premiere was only down a tick from Season 23’s kickoff in the demo — and up a couple ticks from its previous spring premiere — and garnered a larger total audience than “The Voice.” “DWTS” brought in a 2.0 rating in the demo and 11.94 million viewers for ABC in Nielsen’s preliminary fast national numbers. “Quantico” consequently ticked up slightly to a 0.8 in the demo and an average audience of 3.65 million.

“The Voice” hovered around its usual performance for this cycle, with a night-winning 2.4 rating in the demo and 10.61 million viewers. “Taken” slid some more, to a 1.0 in the demo and 4.84 million viewers.

CBS’ comedy lineup ticked down slightly. “Kevin Can Wait” brought in a 1.1 rating in the demo and 5.95 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” drew a 1.0 and 5.39 million. “Superior Donuts” came in with a 1.0 and 5.27 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” notched a 1.0 and 4.61 million viewers. “Scorpion” stayed steady with a 1.1 and 6.31 million viewers.

Fox’s “24: Legacy” hit a new low with a 0.8 demo rating and 3.26 million viewers. “APB” was steady with a 0.7 and 2.9 million.

The beginning of CW’s much-hyped musical superhero crossover didn’t quite give “Supergirl” a bump — the DC series drew a low 0.6 in the demo and 2.02 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin” came in at a 0.3 demo rating and an audience of 903,000.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.