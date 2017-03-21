DWTS S24 Premiere Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

Dancing With the Stars” high-kicked its way back onto TV Monday night, and though it didn’t manage to top NBC’s “The Voice” in the 18-49 demographic, the Season 24 premiere was only down a tick from Season 23’s kickoff in the demo — and up a couple ticks from its previous spring premiere — and garnered a larger total audience than “The Voice.” “DWTS” brought in a 2.0 rating in the demo and 11.94 million viewers for ABC in Nielsen’s preliminary fast national numbers. “Quantico” consequently ticked up slightly to a 0.8 in the demo and an average audience of 3.65 million.

“The Voice” hovered around its usual performance for this cycle, with a night-winning 2.4 rating in the demo and 10.61 million viewers. “Taken” slid some more, to a 1.0 in the demo and 4.84 million viewers.

Related

Nick Viall Simone Biles

Why This Season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Could Be the Most Exciting Yet

CBS’ comedy lineup ticked down slightly. “Kevin Can Wait” brought in a 1.1 rating in the demo and 5.95 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” drew a 1.0 and 5.39 million. “Superior Donuts” came in with a 1.0 and 5.27 million viewers. “2 Broke Girls” notched a 1.0 and 4.61 million viewers. “Scorpion” stayed steady with a 1.1 and 6.31 million viewers.

Fox’s “24: Legacy” hit a new low with a 0.8 demo rating and 3.26 million viewers. “APB” was steady with a 0.7 and 2.9 million.

The beginning of CW’s much-hyped musical superhero crossover didn’t quite give “Supergirl” a bump — the DC series drew a low 0.6 in the demo and 2.02 million viewers. “Jane the Virgin” came in at a 0.3 demo rating and an audience of 903,000.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0