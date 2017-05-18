TV Ratings: ‘Downward Dog’ Debuts Soft on ABC

The debut of ABC comedy series “Downward Dog” was soft in the overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The series, which stars “Fargo” Season 2 standout Allison Tolman, clocked in with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers. That puts it well below the fall debuts of fellow freshman comedies “Speechless” (2.0, 7.3 million) and “American Housewife” (1.9, 6.6 million), as well as the premiere of the recently-canceled “Imaginary Mary” (1.4, 5.4 million).

Earlier on ABC, the season finale of “The Goldbergs” was even, while the season closer of “Speechless” (1.2, 4.5 million) ticked up in the demo. The season’s finale episode of “Modern Family” was steady, followed by “Downward Dog.” The season closer of “Designated Survivor” (1.1, 5.1 million) rose in the demo.

“Shots Fired” (0.8, 2.9 million) was stable on Fox, followed by “Empire” (2.1,6.1 million).

On NBC, the season finale of “Blindspot” stayed even, as did a new episode of “Law & Order: SVU” (1.2, 5.4 million) and “Chicago P.D.” (1.3, 6.4 million).

For CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.2 million) was steady, while back-to-back episodes of “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” at 9 p.m. (0.7, 4.9 million) and 10 p.m. (0.7, 4.1 million) were both down from last week in the demo, while the later episode also dipped in total viewers.

On The CW, “Arrow” (0.5, 1.4 million) fell in total viewers, while “The 100” (0.3, 849,000) was stable.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 1.5, but was fourth in total viewers with 4.5 million. ABC finished second in the demo with a 1.2, but third in viewers with 5.1 million. NBC came in third in the demo with a 1.1, but second in viewers with 5.4 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.0, but first in viewers with 5.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million.