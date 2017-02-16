Wednesday night wasn’t an exceptionally good one for most of the shows on the guide. It wasn’t exceptionally bad, either, hovering instead in that grey sort of space best represented by the “shruggie” emoticon.

CBS premiered its newest midseason drama “Doubt,” starring Katherine Heigl, at 10 p.m. It fared slightly worse than former slot occupant “Code Black,” drawing a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.29 million viewers. Earlier in the evening, “Hunted” stayed steady with a 1.2 in the demo and 5.37 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” brought in a 1.3 and 7.32 million viewers.

ABC won the night with a mixed bag of Wednesday comedies (some ticking up, some ticking down) and a new “Match Game.” “The Goldbergs” led off with a 1.8 in the demo and 6.46 million viewers. “Speechless” drew a 1.5 in the demo and 5.56 million viewers. “Modern Family” sank to a 2.0 in the demo — the top-rated show on the night by that metric, though — and 6.85 million viewers. “Black-ish” weighed in with a 1.5 and 5.33 million viewers. “Match Game” brought in a 0.9 in the demo and 3.61 million viewers.

Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” has turned into a stalwart performer for the network. The cop show drew a 1.4 in the demo and 6.31 million viewers on the whole — just slightly under the total draw for “The Goldbergs.” “Star” ticked down slightly to a 1.2 and 4.14 million viewers.

NBC’s “Blindspot” stayed steady with a 0.9 in the demo and 4.31 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU,” after its 400th episode, dipped back down to a 1.5 in the demo and 6.17 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” had a decent night with a 1.3 in the demo and 6.54 million viewers.

On The CW, “Arrow” stayed steady with a 0.6 in the demo and 1.67 million viewers, as did “The 100,” with a 0.4 and 1.07 million viewers.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make to advertisers.