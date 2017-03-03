When you have a show like “The Voice,” you use it whenever you can. Thus NBC Thursday night ran a special edition of the singing competition, lifting its entire night. (The absence of ABC’s Shondaland shows likely didn’t hurt, either.) With “The Voice” bringing in a healthy 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 10.64 million viewers, “Chicago Med” rose significantly from its usual performance, to a 1.7 rating in the demo and 8.77 million viewers. Bolstered by a lead-in nearly twice the size (in the demo) of last week’s “The Blacklist” season finale, “The Blacklist: Redemption” ticked up a couple tenths to a 1.0 in the demo and 4.73 million viewers.

Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” clocked in at a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers. “My Kitchen Rules” ended its season with a slightly up 0.8 and 2.25 million viewers.

CBS was in repeats for its comedy block, but a new “Training Day” — the first to air after star Bill Paxton passed away — ticked up slightly to a 0.8 in the demo and 4.39 million viewers.

The CW’s “Supernatural” stayed steady with a 0.6 in the demo and 1.61 million viewers. “Riverdale” weighed in with a 0.4 and 1.08 million viewers.

ABC aired a special before the third installment of LGBT rights miniseries “When We Rise,” “When We Rise: People Behind the Story,” which notched a 0.5 in the demo and 2.71 million viewers. The miniseries itself fell again to a 0.5 demo rating and 2.12 million viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.