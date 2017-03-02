NBC’s “Chicago” franchise justified its continued expansion Wednesday night. Premiering off a three-way crossover event, “Chicago Justice” — the fourth installment in Dick Wolf’s Chicago televisual universe — debuted to a quite solid 1.7 in the 18-49 demographic and 8.73 million viewers at 10 p.m. “Chicago P.D.” led into “Justice” with a way-up-from-its-usual 1.9 in the demo and 9.6 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” led off the night with a 1.7 and 9.06 million viewers.
ABC moved “Modern Family” back half an hour in an attempt to provide miniseries “When We Rise” with a bit of a boost. It didn’t quite work: While “Modern Family” notched a 2.0 in the demo and 6.37 million viewers, “When We Rise” continued to falter with a 0.6 demo rating and 2.05 million viewers, lower than its premiere on Monday. “The Goldbergs” led into “Modern Family” with a 1.7 and 6.12 million viewers.
CBS’ “Hunted” finished out its first season with a 1.2 in the demo and 4.84 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” dipped slightly — possibly because of stiffer criminal competition over on NBC — to a 1.2 in the demo and 6.46 million viewers. A “Bull” repeat aired in place of legal drama “Doubt,” which was recently pulled from the schedule.
With a “Lethal Weapon” repeat as its lead-in, Fox’s “Star” ticked down slightly to a 1.1 in the demo and 3.37 million viewers.
Over on The CW, “Arrow” ticked up a bit to a 0.6 in the demo and 1.6 million viewers. “The 100” followed with a steady 0.4 and 1.02 million viewers.
As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.
