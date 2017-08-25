TV Ratings: ‘Boy Band’ Finale Matches Season High

The season finale of ABC’s “Boy Band” matched the series high in the key demo on Thursday, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., the singing competition series averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers, up siginificantly in both measures from last week. That is also the best demo rating the show has done since it premiered in June, and the best total viewers number it has drawn since early July. The first season as a whole averaged a 0.6 and 2.5 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

It should be noted, however, that Thursday’s ratings are subject to adjustment in official nationals due to some local preemptions for NFL preseason football.

Later on ABC, “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.5, 2.3 million) dipped in the demo.

On NBC, “The Wall” (1.0, 5.4 million), “SNL: Weekend Update” (1.5, 5.8 million), and “The Night Shift” (0.8, 4.1 million) were all up across the board pending adjustments.

For CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.4) dipped in the demo but was still the top-rated show of the night. “Zoo” (0.6, 2.9 million) improved slightly in total viewers.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.6 million) improved in the demo, while “Love Connection” (0.6, 2.4 million) was even.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.7 million) improved in total viewers on The CW, and “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.4,  1.4 million) was up in both measures.

CBS won the night with a 1.2 and 5.2 million viewers. NBC was second with a 1.0 and 4.6 million viewers. Fox was third with a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers. ABC was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.6 million viewers.

