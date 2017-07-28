TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Nearly Doubles Demo Number of Nearest Competitor

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Ramses Soto live votes for who
Bill Inoshita

Big Brother” won Thursday night yet again, with the CBS reality series nearly doubling its nearest competition in the key demo, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Big Brother” averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers. Its nearest competition in the time slot was NBC’s “The Wall” (1.0, 4.8 million). Elsewhere during the hour, ABC’s “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.6, 2.5 million) hit a season low in both measures, while Fox’s “Love Connection” (0.6, 2 million) hit a season low in total viewers. “Hooten and the Lady” (0.2, 950,000) was even on The CW.

The only other new episode CBS aired in primetime was “Zoo” (0.6, 2.8 million) at 10, which was up in the demo.

On NBC at 8, “Hollywood Game Night” (0.9, 3.9 million) rose in the demo, while “The Night Shift” (0.8, 4.5 million) hit a season high at 10.

“Boy Band” (0.5, 2.4 million) was even at 8 on ABC, while “The Gong Show” (0.6, 2.3 million) dipped in total viewers at 10.

“Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.8 million) was even at 8 on Fox.

On The CW at 8, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.6 million) dipped in both measures.

CBS won the night with a 1.1 and 4.9 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.9 and 4.4 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.7 but tied for third in total viewers with ABC with 2.4 million each. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad