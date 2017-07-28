TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Nearly Doubles Demo Number of Nearest Competitor

“Big Brother” won Thursday night yet again, with the CBS reality series nearly doubling its nearest competition in the key demo, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Big Brother” averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers. Its nearest competition in the time slot was NBC’s “The Wall” (1.0, 4.8 million). Elsewhere during the hour, ABC’s “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.6, 2.5 million) hit a season low in both measures, while Fox’s “Love Connection” (0.6, 2 million) hit a season low in total viewers. “Hooten and the Lady” (0.2, 950,000) was even on The CW.

The only other new episode CBS aired in primetime was “Zoo” (0.6, 2.8 million) at 10, which was up in the demo.

On NBC at 8, “Hollywood Game Night” (0.9, 3.9 million) rose in the demo, while “The Night Shift” (0.8, 4.5 million) hit a season high at 10.

“Boy Band” (0.5, 2.4 million) was even at 8 on ABC, while “The Gong Show” (0.6, 2.3 million) dipped in total viewers at 10.

“Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.8 million) was even at 8 on Fox.

On The CW at 8, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.6 million) dipped in both measures.

CBS won the night with a 1.1 and 4.9 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.9 and 4.4 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.7 but tied for third in total viewers with ABC with 2.4 million each. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.