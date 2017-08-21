TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Quiet Sunday

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” helped carry CBS to a win in the overnight ratings on a quiet night of mostly repeats.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Brother” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers, making it easily the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

Afterwards, a new episode of “Candy Crush” (0.5, 2.4 million) was even at 9.

For ABC, “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.8, 4.2 million) was even, as was “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.7,  4 million).

NBC aired the U.S. Gymnastics Championships (0.6, 2.9 million) and a repeat of “American Ninja Warrior.”

Fox aired the USGA Amateur Championships (0.3, 990,000) followed by repeats.

CBS won the night with a 0.9 and 4.9 million viewers. ABC was second with a 0.8 and 4.5 million. NBC was third with a 0.6 and 2.7 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.5 and 1.5 million.

