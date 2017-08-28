TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Takes Demo Win Over NFL Pre-Season Game

“Big Brother” won in the key demo in its timeslot Sunday against an NFL pre-season game on NBC, according to Nielsen overnight data.

In the 8 p.m. hour, “Big Brother” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers. The NFL game, which saw the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings, averaged a 1.7 and 6.8 million viewers in the same hour. Overall, the game is currently averaging a 1.6 and 6.4 million viewers. The game also drew a 4.7 in metered markets, up 9% versus NBC’s comparable preseason game one year ago, in which the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars drew a 4.3.

However, due to the nature of live sports, along with local preemptions for news coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey, means these numbers will likely see greater adjustment later today when the final numbers come in.

Later on CBS, “Candy Crush” (0.5, 2.3 million) was up in both measures.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.2, 6.4 million) was up in the key demo after a brief hiatus. “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.8, 4.3 million) was even, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.7, 4.5 million) was up in total viewers.

NFL football overran into Fox’s primetime lineup. Otherwise the network aired only repeats.

NBC is currently winning the night with a 1.5 and 6.2 million viewers. Fox is second in the demo with a 1.0 but fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million. ABC and CBS tied for third in the demo with a 0.9 each. ABC was second in total viewers with 5.1 million. CBS was third with 4.7 million.