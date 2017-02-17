Another Thursday, another ABC win in the 18-49 demographic thanks to Shonda Rhimes and the Shondaland TGIT lineup. “Grey’s Anatomy,” though slightly down from the week before, drew a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.63 million viewers. “Scandal” followed with a slightly up 1.7 in the demo and 6.07 million viewers. “How to Get Away With Murder” capped off the night with a 1.3 and 4.63 million viewers.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” close to a two-season order from the network, saw a dip from previous weeks with a low 2.7 in the demo and 13.3 million viewers overall, though that was more than enough to win the evening. “The Great Indoors” followed with a 1.6 and 8.11 million viewers. “Mom” brought in a 1.5 and 7.7 million viewers. “Life in Pieces” drew a 1.3 and 6.21 million viewers. “Training Day,” already not off to a promising start, dipped to a 0.7 in the demo and 3.83 million viewers.

NBC’s comedies are holding steady: The just-renewed “Superstore” brought in a 1.1 in the demo and 3.62 million viewers, and “Powerless” drew a 0.8 and 2.46 million viewers. “Chicago Med” notched a 1.2 and 6.05 million viewers. “The Blacklist” weighed in with a 0.9 and 4.67 million viewers.

Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” dipped a little from its premiere, with a 1.1 in the demo and 3.71 million viewers. “My Kitchen Rules” also dipped, to a 0.7 and 2.14 million viewers.

“Supernatural” continues to be The CW’s Ol’ Faithful, ticking up from last week to a 0.7 in the demo and 1.82 million viewers. “Riverdale” is chugging along at a 0.4 and 1.12 million viewers.

In the continuing late night wars, Colbert’s “Late Show” once again topped Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” drawing a 2.4 household rating in Nielsen’s metered market overnights to Fallon’s 2.1 household rating; Fallon is still leading in the demo, with a very preliminary 0.6 rating to Colbert’s 0.5.

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make to advertisers.