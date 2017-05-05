TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Falls to Series Low

“The Big Bang Theory” fell to a new series low in the 18-49 demo Thursday night, drawing a 2.4 rating in Nielsen overnight numbers. That’s down two tenths of a point from last week, when the show initially drew a 2.4 in overnights, then ticked up to a 2.6 when final numbers came in. At 9 p.m., “Mom” followed a “Big Bang” rerun with a 1.5, up two tenths, followed by “Life in Pieces” (1.2, up one tenth), and “The Amazing Race” (0.9, up two tenths). CBS and led the night in the demo, averaging a  1.4 rating and 6 share.

ABC was second with a 1.2/5. “Grey’s Anatomy” was down one tenth at 1.7, followed by “Scandal” (1.3, down one tenth) and “The Catch” (even at 0.6).

NBC averaged a 0.9 / 3. “Chicago Med” was up one tenth at 1.1, followed at 10 p.m. by “The Blacklist,” which was even at 0.8. The Peacock aired reruns at 8 p.m.

Fox was fourth with a 0.7/3. “MasterChef Junior” was up one tenth at 0.9., with Fox airing reruns in the 9 p.m. hour.

On the CW, “Supernatural” was even at 0.5 and “Riverdale” was up one tenth at 0.4. The network averaged a 0.4/2 on the night.

 

