“Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees” was the top-rated broadcast program on Sunday night, leading CBS to a win in both the key demo and total viewers.

According to Nielsen data, the Bee Gees tribute averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m.-10. Earlier, “60 Minutes” (0.9, 8 million) was down in both measures compared to last week. “Elementary” (0.6, 4.5 milllion) was also down.

NBC aired repeats until 9, with a new episode of “Chicago Justice” (0.9, 4.9 million) down slightly from last week. “Shades of Blue” (0.7, 4 million) was even.

On ABC, “Once Upon a Time” (0.7, 2.5 million) was even, while “Match Game” (0.6, 2.4 million) dipped. “American Crime” (0.4, 1.8 million) improved slightly in both measures.

Fox aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.0 and 8.3 million viewers. NBC followed with a 0.8 and 4.5 million viewers. ABC came in third with a 0.6 and 2.5 million. Fox rounded out with a 0.5 and 1.1 million.