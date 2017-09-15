TV Ratings: ‘Beat Shazam,’ ‘Love Connection’ See No Lift in Season Finales

The season finales of “Beat Shazam” and “Love Connection” failed to provide Fox with any lift in the Thursday Nielsen overnight ratings.

“Beat Shazam,” airing at 8 p.m., averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers, down slightly in the key demo from last week. “Love Connection” at 9 averaged a 0.6 and 2.2 million viewers, even with its performance last week.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6 million) was even, as was “Zoo” (0.5, 2.6 million).

ABC aired the 2-hour special “Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson” (1.1, 4.9 million) beginning at 9.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.5 million) and “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 1.2 million) were both even.

NBC aired only repeats.

CBS won the night in the demo with a 1.1 but finished second in total viewers with 4.8 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.0 but first in total viewers with 4.9 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.9 and 4 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.3 million.