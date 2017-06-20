TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Tops ‘American Ninja Warrior’

The Bachelorette” went head-to-head with “American Ninja Warrior” on Monday night, with the ABC dating competition series winning out in both key measures, according to Nielsen overnight data.

With both shows airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., “The Bachelorette” nabbed a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers. “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC scored a 1.5 and 5.8 million viewers. Both shows were the top-rated and most watched shows of the night.

After “The Bachelorette,” ABC aired a new episode of “Still Star-Crossed” (0.4, 1.9 million), which was down in the demo compared to its last new episodes on June 5.

After “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC aired “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” (1.2, 4.5 million), which was up in both measures compared to the premiere last week.

CBS aired only repeats.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.9, 3.3 million) was even with last week, as was “Superhuman” (0.7, 2.5 million).

The CW aired a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.3, 980,000), which was even with last week.

NBC won the night with a 1.4 rating and 5.4 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 4.5 million viewers. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in total viewers with 2.9 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in viewers with 3.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

