TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Takes a Hit on Labor Day

“Bachelor in Paradise” was down in both key ratings in the Monday Nielsen overnight ratings, which was not totally unexpected given the Labor Day holiday.

Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged a a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers. That is down from the season-high 1.7 and 5.5 million viewers last Monday, for a decline of approximately 27% in the key demo and 19% in total viewers.

ABC aired only repeats for the rest of primetime.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.5, 6.2 million) ticked up to set a new season high in total viewers. This was also the first time this summer that “Ninja Warrior” topped “Bachelor in Paradise” in the key demo. A new episode of “Midnight Texas” (0.7, 3.1 million) was down in the key demo.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.6 million) was down in both measures.

The CBS Fall Preview special drew a 0.8 and 5.2 million viewers at 8:30, with the network airing repeats during the rest of primetime.

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.2 and 5.2 million total viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.1 but third in total viewers with 3.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each, but CBS was second in total viewers wth 4.3 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 887,000 viewers.