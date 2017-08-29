TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Surges Past ‘American Ninja Warrior’ for Season High

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” saw a big enough jump in the Monday Nielsen overnight ratings to put it a nose ahead of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” in the key demo.

With both shows airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “American Ninja Warrior” drew a 1.5 rating and 6.4 million viewers. “Bachelor in Paradise” was up by approximately 30% in the key demo and total viewers compared to last week, hitting a new high in both measures for the show’s fourth season. “American Ninja Warrior” rose by approximately 15% in the demo and 13% in total viewers from last week. Last Monday saw President Donald Trump break into primetime to address the nation on his plans for the war in Afghanistan.

Later on NBC, “Midnight Texas” (0.9, 3.5 million) was up significantly in both measures from last week.

On ABC, “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.3 million) spiked in the key demo compared to its last original telecast on July 31

Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.8, 2.9 million) rose in the key demo.

For The CW, “Hooten and the Lady” (0.2, 1 million) was even.

CBS aired only repeats.

ABC won the night in the key demo with a 1.4, but took second in total viewers with 4.7 million. NBC was runner-up in the demo with a 1.3, but first in total viewers with 5.4 million. Fox came in third in the demo with a 0.8, but fourth in total viewers with 2.9 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.6, but third in total viewers with 3.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers.