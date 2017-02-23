Wednesday night was not terribly kind to most of the broadcast schedule, with shows not hitting lows mostly holding steady. “Flat” truly is the new “up.”

CBS’ “Doubt” was perhaps the most wince-inducing. In the 18-49 demographic it pulled in just a 0.6 rating, down 25% from its premiere. Now, CBS’ target demo is different, and the network takes a more holistic, pure-audience view these days, but the Katherine Heigl legal drama only drew an average audience of 4.01 million. Leading the evening off for CBS was a steady “Hunted” with a 1.2 in the demo and 5.09 million viewers, followed by “Criminal Minds” with a 1.3 and 7.16 million viewers.

ABC won the night in the demo with its comedy block and a new “Match Game.” “The Goldbergs” led off with a 1.7 and 6.15 million viewers. “Speechless” notched a 1.5 and 5.29 million viewers. “Modern Family” stayed low with a 2.0 and 6.69 million viewers. “Black-ish” came in with a 1.6 and 5.37 million. “Match Game” drew a 0.9 and 3.61 million viewers.

NBC’s “Blindspot” tied its low with a 0.8 in the demo and 4.12 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” dipped to a 1.3 and 5.66 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” checked in with a 1.3 and 6.51 million viewers.

Over on Fox, the just-renewed “Lethal Weapon” dipped slightly to a 1.3 and 6.17 million viewers. Similarly renewed “Star” notched a 1.2 and 3.93 million viewers.

The CW’s “Arrow” dipped to a low 0.5 and 1.54 million viewers. “The 100” stayed steady with a 0.4 and an even million viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.