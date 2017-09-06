TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Cruises to Easy Tuesday Win

“America’s Got Talent” walked away with an easy win in the Tuesday Nielsen overnight ratings.

The NBC competition series averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 13 million viewers, airing from 8-10 p.m. That is more than double its nearest competition in the key demo and nearly triple its nearest competition in total viewers.

Later on NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” (1.1, 4.6 million) ticked up in the demo.

On ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.2, 4.4 million) hit a Tuesday season high in total viewers, pending updates. “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.9 million) ticked up in total viewers for its second most-watched episode of its first season.

CBS, Fox, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC easily won the night with a 2.1 and 10.2 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.7 but third in total viewers with 2.8 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.9 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 827,000 viewers.