TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Easily Tops Tuesday

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Show
Trae Patton/NBC

Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” was easily the top-rated and most-watched show of the night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The NBC competition series averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. It was approximately even with last week’s episode.

After “AGT,” a new episode of “Hollywood Game Night” (1.1, 5.2 million) was also even.

On ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.1, 3.9 million) was even with last week’s Tuesday episode. Afterwards, “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.7 million) was up in the key demo.

Fox, CBS, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC handily won the night with a 2.1 and 10.1 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 3.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.1 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 691,000 viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad