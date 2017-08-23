TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Easily Tops Tuesday

Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” was easily the top-rated and most-watched show of the night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The NBC competition series averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. It was approximately even with last week’s episode.

After “AGT,” a new episode of “Hollywood Game Night” (1.1, 5.2 million) was also even.

On ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.1, 3.9 million) was even with last week’s Tuesday episode. Afterwards, “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.7 million) was up in the key demo.

Fox, CBS, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC handily won the night with a 2.1 and 10.1 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 3.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.1 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 691,000 viewers.