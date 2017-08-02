TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Ties Season High

NBC continued its summer dominance of Tuesday nights with strong performances from “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.”

At 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” drew a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 13.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The talent competition series was up one tenth of a point in the demo, matching its season high, and even in total viewers.

At 10 p.m., Jennifer Lopez’s dance competition series “World of Dance” drew a 1.8 in the demo, up two tenths from last week, and 7.4 million viewers, up 7%. NBC was the night’s top network, averaging a 2.4 demo rating and 10 share.

CBS, the CW, and Fox all aired reruns. ABC’s “Somewhere Between” drew a 0.4 demo rating and 1.7 million viewers.