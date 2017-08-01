TV Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Coast to Monday Win

“The Bachelorette” and “American Ninja Warrior” walked away with easy wins in the Monday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was the highest-rated show of the night with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and the second most-watched in total viewers with 5.7 million. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was the second highest-rated with a 1.4 and the most-watched with 5.9 million total viewers.

Later on ABC, “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.8 million) was up in both measures.

Later on NBC, “Midnight, Texas” (0.8, 3.3 million) dipped in the key demo.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.6 million) was even, as was “Superhuman” (0.5, 1.8 million).

CBS aired mostly repeats until 10 p.m. when they debuted the CBS News series “On Assignment” (0.4, 2.8 million).

The CW aired “Hooten and the Lady” (0.2, 920,000) at 9.

NBC and ABC tied for first in the demo with a 1.2. ABC narrowly won the night in total viewers with 5.1 million. NBC was second with 5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 and third in total viewers with 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 983,000 viewers.