TV Ratings: ‘American Grit’ Season 2 Ends on Quiet Note as ‘Big Brother’ Dominates

Fox’s “American Grit” closed out its second season Sunday with a modest showing in the overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at both 8 and 9 p.m., the first episode averaged a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 920,000 viewers, down in both measures from the previous week. The second episode improved slightly to a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers, matching this season’s per episode average in both measures in Live+Same Day.

“Big Brother” (1.9, 6.6 million) on CBS was again the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Candy Crush” (0.5, 2.2 million) was even at 9.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.0, 5.9 million) was even, while “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.7, 4.3 million) dipped slightly in the demo. “$100,000 Pyramid” (0.7, 4.4 million) was even at 10.

NBC aired only repeats.

CBS won the night in the demo with a 0.9 but finished second in total viewers with 4.6 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.8 but first in total viewers with 4.8 million. NBC finished third overall with a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.3 and 968,000 viewers.