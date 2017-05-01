TV Ratings: ‘American Crime’ Season 3 Finale Is Lowest-Rated Sunday Broadcast Show

The “American Crime” Season 3 finale was the lowest-rated broadcast show in the key demo on Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 10 p.m., the ABC anthology drama averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2 million total viewers. That is an improvement in both key measures from last week for the series, but nevertheless puts it dead last for the night in the demo. However, the finale could adjust up once the final numbers come in later on Monday.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.1, 5.4 million) kicked things off for ABC, followed by “Once Upon a Time” (0.9, 3 million). “Match Game” (0.8, 3.3 million) ticked up in the demo at 9.

On NBC, a repeat of “Little Big Shots” led into the new episode at 8 (1.5, 8.7 million), which was the highest-rated show of the night. “Chicago Justice” (1.0, 6 million) followed. “Shades of Blue” (0.8, 4.6 million) closed out up in the demo from last week.

For Fox, a new episode of “Bob’s Burgers” (0.7, 1.6 million) ticked down, while “The Simpsons” (1.0, 2.3 million) and “Making History” (0.6, 1.4 million) held steady. “Family Guy” (1.2, 2.4 million) ticked up in the demo, followed by a new episode of “Last Man on Earth” (0.8, 1.9 million).

A new “60 Minutes” (0.8, 8.8 million) ticked down in total viewers on CBS, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” (1.0, 9.1 million), “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 7.7 million), and “Elementary” (0.5, 4.8) all held even.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.0, but finished second in total viewers with 6.1 million. ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.8, but ABC finished third in viewers with 3.4 million while Fox placed fourth with 1.8 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but first in viewers with 7.6 million.