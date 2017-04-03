The Academy of Country Music Awards were approximately even in the ratings with last years’s ceremony, dipping just slightly in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The ACM Awards were easily the top-rated broadcast program of the night, leading CBS to a win in both key measures.

“60 Minutes” (1.1, 9.3 million) led things off for The Eye, down in both measures from last week. The ACM Awards (2.1, 10.9 million viewers) followed and aired throughout the rest of primetime.

On NBC, a new episode of “Little Big Shots” (1.2, 8.5 million) was down in both measures compared to last week. “Chicago Justice” (0.9 5.8 million) and “Shades of Blue” (0.7, 4.2 million) both dipped in the key demo but stayed consistent in total viewers.

New episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” (0.7, 1.5 million), “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.1 million), and “Making History” (0.6, 1.3) were all down in both measures on Fox. “The Last Man on Earth” (0.8, 1.8) was about even in the demo but down in total viewers.

For ABC, “Once Upon a Time” (0.8, 2.8 million) was even with last week’s episode. “Match Game” (0.6, 2.5 million) followed and was down in both measures. “American Crime” (0.4, 1.7 million) was up in the demo and even in total viewers.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.9 rating/7 share and 10.5 million viewers. NBC followed with a 0.9 rating/3 share and 5.7 million viewers. Fox edged out ABC in the key demo with a 0.7 rating/2 share versus ABC’s 0.6 rating/2 share. ABC was ahead in total viewers, however, averaging 2.9 million viewers to Fox’s 1.5 million.