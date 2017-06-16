TV Ratings: ABC Tops Repeat-Heavy Thursday

ABC won Thursday night in both key ratings measures on a night heavily dominated by repeats.

The network aired repeats of their rebooted gameshow lineup, including “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.0, 4.9 million), “To Tell The Truth” (0.9, 4.3 million), and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 3.7 million).

Fox aired an hour-long look at the 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship (0.4, 1.5 million) from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., followed by repeats of “Beat Shazam” and “Love Connection.”

CBS, NBC, and The CW aired all repeats.

ABC won the night with a 0.9 rating and 4.3 million viewers. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 0.7, but CBS finished second in total viewers with 4.2 million. NBC was third in viewers with 3.3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 704,000 viewers.