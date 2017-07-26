TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Somewhere Between’ Sinks in Episode 2

ABC’s new summer drama “Somewhere Between” suffered a significant drop in the overnight ratings in its second episode on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 10 p.m., the series averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers. The series opened to a soft 0.5] and 2.9 million viewers on Monday of this week, meaning last night’s episode saw a drop of 20% in the key demo and almost 40% in total viewers.

ABC aired only repeats for the rest of primetime, while CBS, Fox, and The CW aired nothing but repeats.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.6, 12.9 million) and “World of Dance” (1.7,7.2 million) both ticked up across the board.

NBC easily won the night with a 2.3 and 11 million total viewers. CBS was second with a 0.6 and 5.5 million viewers. ABC was third with a 0.5 and 2.1 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

