ABC won the night in the key adults 18-49 demographic thanks to a boost from a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” which was directed by series star Ellen Pompeo. CBS won the night in total viewers, however, with a new episode of “Big Bang Theory,” but the season premiere of “Amazing Race” was down from last season.

“Grey’s Anatomy” led off with a 2.1 rating and 7.89 million viewers, up in the demo compared to last week. “Scandal” followed with a 1.6 rating and 5.99 million viewers, up in both measures from last week. “The Catch” nabbed a 0.8 rating and 3.47 million viewers.

“The Big Bang Theory” again performed strong for CBS, pulling in a 2.5 rating in the key demo and 12.6 million viewers. “The Great Indoors” followed with a 1.4 rating and 7.15 million viewers, steady with its last Thursday airing on March 9, but up from the episode that aired in a special time slot this Monday. A new episode of “Mom” managed a 1.3 rating and 7.09 million viewers, while “Life in Pieces” drew a 1.1 rating and 5.59 million viewers. The season premiere of “The Amazing Race” pulled in a 0.9 and 4.36 million viewers, down in both measures from last season’s premiere.

On NBC, a repeat of “Superstore” led into a new episode of “Powerless.” The DC Comics-inspired comedy, airing its first new episode in three weeks, ticked down in both the key demo and total viewers with a 0.6 rating and 1.96 million viewers. “Chicago Med” followed with a 0.9 rating and 5.85 million viewers, also down from its last new episode two weeks ago. “Blacklist: Redemption” closed out the night slightly up in the key demo from last week with a 0.8 rating and roughly steady in total viewers with 4.06 million.For Fox, “Master Chef Junior” averaged a 1.0 rating and 3.52 million viewers. “Kicking and Screaming” managed a 0.6 rating and 1.81 million viewers.

And at The CW, “Supernatural” drew a 0.6 rating and 1.73 million viewers, up from its last original episode on March 9. “Riverdale” followed with a 0.4 rating and 977,000 viewers.